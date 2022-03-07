Stephon Magee

Arthur James Berger

Kelton Johnson

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – On February 22nd, 2022, two separate narcotics investigations conducted by the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit and the Sheriff’s Office Crime Suppression Unit (CSU) led to the separate arrests of 3 men from Bogalusa, LA and a Pineville man.

Deputies assigned to the RADE Highway Interdiction Team conducted a traffic stop on I-49 for a traffic violation. During the stop, a RADE canine was used to perform a free air sniff of the vehicle and the canine alerted to the positive odor of narcotics in the vehicle. A subsequent search of the vehicle resulted with Deputies locating two large boxes containing approximately 24 pounds of marijuana. Deputies arrested the driver and the occupants of the vehicle for Possession of CDS I with Intent to Distribute >2 ½ pounds.

All three suspects were booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center and released the following day on a $10,000 bond each.

Arthur James Berger, 26 of Bogalusa, LA is charged with Possession of CDS I with Intent to Distribute >2 ½ pounds.

Stephon Magee, 27 of Bogalusa, LA is charged with Possession of CDS I with Intent to Distribute >2 ½ pounds.

Kelton Johnson, 21 of Bogalusa, LA is charged with Possession of CDS I with Intent to Distribute >2 ½ pounds

John David Dorsey

PINEVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – After receiving citizen complaints in reference to narcotics activity in the Wardville Community, the Sheriff’s Office Crime Suppression Unit (CSU) conducted proactive patrols in the area. One of the complaints received from citizens was drivers were blocking the roadway with their vehicles. Deputies observed a vehicle in the roadway and a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle driven by John David Dorsey. As deputies continued their investigation, over 9 grams of suspected fentanyl, 17 Xanax pills and small amount of marijuana was located in the vehicle. After a brief struggle, Dorsey was placed under arrest, transported and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center for Possession of CDS II with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl, Possession of CDS III with Intent to Distribute, Possession of CDS I Marijuana, Resisting an Officer and Obstruction of a Highway.

Dorsey was later released on a $36,100.00 bond.