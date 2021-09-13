RADE agents investigation recover drugs firearms and body armor

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – In July 2021, RADE Agents received numerous community complaints about a subject selling narcotics in Alexandria. The suspect, identified as Parnell Payne, Jr., 32 of Alexandria, had previous narcotics, weapons and theft convictions and was known to RADE Agents.

Agents began their investigation into the complaints and learned Payne, Jr. was currently out on bond for prior narcotics related arrests. During the investigation, Agents were able to conduct several controlled buys of narcotics from Payne, Jr., including suspected fentanyl. From their investigation, Agents were able to obtain a search warrant for Payne Jr.’s residence, as well as a warrant for his arrest for Distribution of CDS II, fentanyl.

In the early morning hours of Friday September 10th , 2021, RADE Agents, with the assistance of the RPSO SWAT Team, executed the search warrant on Payne Jr.’s residence at 1736 Marye Street, Alexandria. Payne, Jr. was located at the residence and taken into custody without incident. Agents located over 20 grams of suspected methamphetamine, over 30 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 39 grams of suspected fentanyl, ecstasy pills, Alprozalam pills, Oxycodone pills, multiple packages of suspected marijuana, 6 bags of mushrooms, body armor, 2 handguns, a shotgun and digital scales and packaging material.

Payne, Jr. was transported and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center where he remains at the time of this release. Bond has been set at $140,500.00. RADE Agents say their investigation is still ongoing.

The Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Unit is a multi-jurisdictional team comprised of the Alexandria Police Department, Ball Police Department, Boyce Police Department, Cheneyville Police Department, Forest Hill Police Department, Glenmora Police Department, Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office Lecompte Police Department, McNary Police Department, Pineville Police Department, Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, Woodworth Police Department, Grant Parish District Attorney’s Office and the Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office.

The RADE Unit continues to target individuals suspected of selling Fentanyl which is responsible numerous overdose deaths in Rapides Parish. If you have information or would like to report any narcotics activity, you may do so by sending direct messages to the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/RADEunit/

Arrestee: Parnell Payne, Jr., 32

1736 Marye Street, Alexandria, LA

Charges: 2 counts of Distribution of CDS II Fentanyl (warrants)

2 counts Contempt of Court (warrants)

Illegal carrying of firearm with drugs

Possession of firearm by convicted felon

Unlawful Use or Possession of Body Armor

5 counts Possession with intent to distribute CDS II (Methamphetamine, Fentanyl ,Crack Cocaine, 2 types of Oxycodone)

3 counts Possession with intent to distribute CDS I (Marijuana, Ecstasy, Mushrooms)

Possession with Intent to distribute of CDS IV (Alprozalam)

Possession Drug Paraphernalia