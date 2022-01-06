A multijurisdictional investigation was conducted by the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Unit (RADE Unit) after receiving several citizen complaints and a Crime Stoppers tip about residences in the Hineston area possibly selling narcotics.

Agents began an investigation into the complaints in December of 2021. During their investigation, Agents developed enough evidence to secure a search warrant for the residence. On January 5th, 2022, RADE Agents and RPSO Criminal Detectives served a search warrant on two residences. Two suspects were encountered and taken into custody after a brief struggle. Those arrested were Jackson Eugene Rowdy Smith, 22 and Richard Austin Stephens, 24, both of Hineston.

During the subsequent search of the residences, Agents recovered 2 handguns, one of which was reported stolen through the RPSO, a shot gun, digital scales, packaging material, approximately 13 ounces of THC Edibles, 651 Xanax tablets, 2 pounds suspected marijuana, 13. 2 ounces of suspected psychedelic mushrooms, 679 doses of LSD , 7.5 ounces of Promethazine Syrup, 1.75 grams of Fentanyl, 15 Tramadol tablets and a large sum of cash.

Richard Austin Stephens, 24 of Hineston, LA

Richard Austin Stephens was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center One on 3 counts of Possession of CDS I with Intent to Distribute, Possession of CDS II with intent to Distribute, Possession of CDS IV with Intent to Distribute, Possession of a Legend Drug, 2 counts of Illegal carrying of a Firearm with Illegal Drugs.

Jackson Eugene Rowdy Smith, 22 of Lecompte, LA

Jackson Eugene Rowdy Smith was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center One on 3 counts of Possession of CDS I with Intent to Distribute, Possession of CDS II with intent to Distribute, Possession of CDS IV with Intent to Distribute, Possession of a Legend Drug, 2 counts of Illegal carrying of a Firearm with Illegal Drugs and Possession of a Stolen Firearm.

At the time of this release, Stephens remains in jail on a $35,000.00 bond and Smith remains in jail on a $40,500.00. bond.

Agents advise their investigation is still ongoing and more arrests are possible. If anyone has information on narcotics activity, you may contact RADE on the RADE Facebook page, by phone at 318-445-0357 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867.

The Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit is a multi-jurisdictional team comprised of the Alexandria Police Department, Ball Police Department, Boyce Police Department, Cheneyville Police Department, Forest Hill Police Department, Glenmora Police Department, Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office Lecompte Police Department, McNary Police Department, Pineville Police Department, Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, Woodworth Police Department, Grant Parish District Attorney’s Office and the Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office.

The RADE Unit continues to target individuals suspected of trafficking narcotics in the Central Louisiana area. If you have information or would like to report any narcotics activity, you may do so by sending direct messages to the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/RADEunit/