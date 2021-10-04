RADE agents arrest Pollock man responsible for distribution of large amounts of meth in Rapides Parish

Derrick Dewayne Moore Jr., 25 of Pollock, LA

GRANT PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – Over the last several weeks, RADE Agents, along with the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office, received tips through the RADE Facebook page of possible sales of methamphetamine in the Central Louisiana area. RADE and GPSO launched their investigation and developed information that Derrick Dewayne Moore, Jr. was responsible for distribution of a large amount of methamphetamine in Rapides Parish.

On September 30th , 2021, a RADE K9 unit conducted a traffic stop on Moore, Jr. while he was travelling in a vehicle on LA 8 near Flatwoods as they were aware of outstanding warrants through Grant Parish. Moore, Jr. was taken into custody without incident and placed under arrest for the active warrants.

A RADE K9 indicated a positive alert on Moore, Jr’s vehicle for narcotics and RADE Agents responded to the scene to assist in the investigation. During the hand search of the vehicle, agents located 20.5 grams of suspected marijuana, 2.4 ounces of suspected methamphetamine, methamphetamine pipe, digital scale, a handgun and an AK pistol.

Moore, Jr. was transported and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center on numerous felony narcotics and gun charges and remains in jail at the time of this release being held on $15,600.00 bond awaiting extradition to Grant Parish.

RADE Agents say their investigation is still ongoing.

The Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit is a multi-jurisdictional team comprised of the Alexandria Police Department, Ball Police Department, Boyce Police Department, Cheneyville Police Department, Forest Hill Police Department, Glenmora Police Department, Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office Lecompte Police Department, McNary Police Department, Pineville Police Department, Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, Woodworth Police Department, Grant Parish District Attorney’s Office and the Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office.

The RADE Unit continues to target individuals suspected of trafficking narcotics in the Central Louisiana area. If you have information or would like to report any narcotics activity, you may do so by sending direct messages to the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/RADEunit/