ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Over the last several months, the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit has been conducting an investigation into illegal narcotics trafficking into the Alexandria area, specifically methamphetamine.

Agents conducting the investigation received information that a large amount of methamphetamine was being brought into the Alexandria area from the west coast. Through their investigation, agents were able to identify the type of vehicle that was being utilized and a suspect was identified as Donifer Demond Bruister. RADE Agents were aware Bruister had active contempt of court warrants for his arrest.

At approximately 12:30 am on December 16th, 2021, the vehicle was located travelling southbound on I-49 and a traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle just north of the Boyce exit. Bruister was the driver and another subject, Preston Jay Wilderman was the passenger. A RADE K9 was deployed during the traffic stop and alerted to the positive indication of the presence of narcotics. A search of the vehicle was conducted and in the back cargo area, agents located a baby diaper box that contained 20 plastic wrapped bundles that contained suspected methamphetamine. Each bundle weighed approximately one pound.

While, still out on the traffic stop, other Agents assisting in the investigation observed another person of interest associated with this investigation and a traffic stop was conducted on that vehicle. The driver of that vehicle, identified as Lionel Dewayne Washington, was the primary subject of the investigation for the past several months. A passenger, identified as Deandre Taylor, was also detained and found in possession of methamphetamine.

As the investigation continued, Agents were able to obtain enough probable cause that led to search warrants on Washington’s residence and other vehicles.

From the evidence gathered, Washington, Bruister, Wilderman and Taylor were all placed under arrest without incident and transported to Rapides Parish Detention Center where they were booked on various charges.

Agents determined the street value of the narcotics seized is between $300,000 and $400,000 and say this is still a very active and ongoing investigation.

The Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit is a multi-jurisdictional team comprised of the Alexandria Police Department, Ball Police Department, Boyce Police Department, Cheneyville Police Department, Forest Hill Police Department, Glenmora Police Department, Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office Lecompte Police Department, McNary Police Department, Pineville Police Department, Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, Woodworth Police Department, Grant Parish District Attorney’s Office and the Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office.

The RADE Unit continues to target individuals suspected of trafficking narcotics in the Central Louisiana area. If you have information or would like to report any narcotics activity, you may do so by sending direct messages to the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/RADEunit/