The students were booked into the Thomas N. Frederick Juvenile Justice Center in South Bend, Indiana. (Getty Images)

LAKE CHARLES, La. (BRPROUD) – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to a reported robbery earlier this month on Perry Ln.

The ensuing investigation uncovered that everyone in this alleged incident had been involved in an accident.

The crash was deemed a hit-and-run by the sheriff’s office.

CPSO said, “the occupants of a car involved in the wreck followed another individual involved, who was leaving the scene, to his residence.”

The four suspects pictured below allegedly got out of their vehicle and engaged with the victim.

The suspects have been identified as Allen D. Johnson, Jr., 21, Lake Charles, Donald G Wilson, Jr., 21, Lake Charles, Jaden Johnson, 20, Lake Charles, and Adrian L. Brown, 21, Houston, TX.







Images courtesy of Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office

The four suspects are accused of pulling the victim “into the roadway and hitting him while demanding payment,” according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

At some point during this incident, the victim’s phone was taken by one of the four suspects.

CPSO said, “the suspect sent multiple monetary transactions from the victim’s account to his.”

Twelve days after the alleged incident, the four suspects were arrested and charged with assorted crimes.

“When detectives located Allen and Donald they were found to be in possession of suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia,” according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The charges and bond for each suspect are provided below:

Allen D. Johnson, Jr.:

2 counts of Simple Robbery

Possession of CDS I with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Bond: $85,000

Donald G Wilson, Jr.:

2 counts of Simple Robbery

Possession of CDS I with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Bond: $85,000

Jaden Johnson:

2 counts of Simple Robbery

Bond: $80,000

Adrian L. Brown:

2 counts of Simple Robbery

Bond: $80,000