NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Four people are in the hospital after a shooting in Mid-City early Sunday morning, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

The NOPD said they received a call just before 4:00 a.m. of a shooting in the 3900 block of Tulane Avenue after four men arrived at a local hospital, suffering from different gunshot wounds.

The injuries are listed as:

Gunshot wound to the neck

Gunshot wound to the knee

Gunshot wound to the elbow

Gunshot wound to the hand

The victims’ conditions are not known at this time.

The gunshots were fired right outside of Three Palms Bar & Grill.

“[We] heard a lot of shooting,” said Ricky Ricard, the general manager of Three Palms Bar and Grill. “[We] didn’t know exactly where it was coming from, but we knew it was close because there was a lot. [We] came outside after making sure everybody was safe.”

Ricard says police arrived quickly and that the shooting may have happened at Club Pressure, which is located across the street from Three Palms Bar & Grill.

“They say that didn’t happen on the inside. It happened on the outside, and unfortunately, you can have security everywhere,” said Ricard.

He says Saturday night typically brings a packed crowd for the area but that shootings don’t normally happen.

“The businesses here actually do a pretty good job of maintaining decorum in the neighborhood, and I understand that sometimes stuff happens regardless, you know,” said Ricard.

The general manager says he feels safe, and he hopes customers do, too, despite the shooting.

“Crime happens anywhere. You know, we do our best as business owners and business managers to make sure that we make sure we provide the best security inside and out,” said Ricard. “All the time, we cannot patrol the extremes of outside of our businesses.”

No further details are available at this time as this is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information on the shooting can call First District officers at 504) 658-6010.