ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Beginning in the early months of 2022, Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Agents have been investigating complaints of distribution of methamphetamine in large quantities in the Rapides Parish area. Through their investigation, Agents were able to identify Kendrick Demon Tate as the suspect. From their investigation, Agents established sufficient probable cause to obtain an arrest warrant for Tate.

On July 6th , 2022, RADE Highway Interdiction Team K9 Deputies observed Tate driving a vehicle in the area of Old Boyce Road and Airbase Road. When Deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop on Tate, Tate failed to yield to deputies and fled from the area, getting up on I-49 South. Deputies continued to pursue Tate on I-49 where they observed Tate throwing large quantities of suspected methamphetamine from his vehicle, with some hitting the windshield of the deputies units. Tate continued to flee Deputies and Alexandria Police Department officers until the pursuit ended in the area of 9th Street where Tate was taken into custody without further incident.

Upon his arrest, Tate was found to be in possession of a large quantity of suspected methamphetamine. Agents were also able to recover a significant amount of suspected methamphetamine off of I-49. Tate was arrested booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center for his active warrant as well as numerous other charges. Tate was released the following day on an $85,500.00 bond.

The Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit is a multi-jurisdictional team comprised of the Alexandria Police Department, Ball Police Department, Boyce Police Department, Cheneyville Police Department, Forest Hill Police Department, Glenmora Police Department, Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office Lecompte Police Department, McNary Police Department, Pineville Police Department, Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, Woodworth Police Department, Grant Parish District Attorney’s Office and the Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office.

The RADE Unit continues to target individuals suspected of trafficking narcotics in the Central Louisiana area. If you have information or would like to report any narcotics activity, you may do so by sending direct messages to the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/RADEunit/

Arrestee: Kendrick Demon Tate, 21

Alexandria, LA

Charges:

Possession with intent to distribute CDS II < 28 grams – Methamphetamine

Possession with intent to distribute CDS II

Flight from an officer

Obstruction of Justice

Possession of drug paraphernalia