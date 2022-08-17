ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department is requesting public assistance to locate a man wanted in connection with an armed robbery that occurred Tuesday on Alma Street.

Javon Sanders, 18, is wanted for armed robbery, battery, and aggravated assault with a firearm. He is described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 165 pounds. The suspect should be considered to be armed.

If anyone has information or knows the location of the suspect, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6460 or APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559.