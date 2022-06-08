UPDATE: The suspect’s vehicle is described as a cream-color Cadillac with a blue top.

Murder Suspect: Jimi R. Jones

ALEXANDRIA, La. (June 7, 2022) – The Alexandria Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a suspect wanted for the attempted second degree murder of his former girlfriend.

Jimie R. Jones, 60, is suspected of firing multiple gun shots from his vehicle at approximately 3:15 a.m. Monday in the vicinity of North Mall Drive. He was last seen driving a large, cream-color sedan with a brown top. The vehicle is considered part of the crime scene.

If anyone has any information about the location of Jones or his vehicle, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6460, or APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559.