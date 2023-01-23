All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 21, 2023, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted an undercover prostitution operation on a known prostitution website. According to deputies, 34-year-old Tyreeka V. Grandy agreed to have intercourse with an undercover deputy in exchange for money.

After Grandy and the undercover deputy agreed to meet at Monroe Inn on Louisville Avenue in Monroe, La., deputies made contact with Grandy as she attempted to enter a motel room. As deputies placed Grandy in handcuffs, they observed methamphetamine and marijuana in plain view.

Grandy allegedly admitted to owning the narcotics and agreeing to have intercourse with the undercover deputy in exchange for money. She was arrested and charged with Prostitution, Theft, and two counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance.

Her bond was set at $8,000.