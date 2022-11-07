A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

El Dorado, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Criminal charges will not be filed against former Union County Sherrif’s Office investigator Josh Lumen. Emily White, an attorney with the state Office of the Prosecutor Coordinator, confirmed that charges would not be filed.

According to an El Dorado Police Department report, Lumen was arrested and charged after an alleged domestic violence incident. Lumen was charged with Aggravated Assault on a family or household member, a class D Felony, and a Third- degree of domestic battering, a class A misdemeanor.

The decision not to file charges was delivered to all parties on October 28, 2022.