MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WREG)– A pregnant mother of two is dead, and investigators say she was an innocent bystander in a shooting that happened in Marshall County early Sunday morning.

Memories are all Jacgueline Brownlee has of her daughter Takila Gross. She was killed Sunday morning after an altercation at a club on Highway 309 South in Marshall County ended with shots fired.

“She was just always smiling. She never met a stranger. People always just attached themselves to her,” Brownlee said.

Takila Gross (provided photo)

Her mother says the 30-year-old mother of two was also pregnant.

“She was with a friends and they was just having a little night out and she was just a innocent bystander. She was actually in her phone when it happened,” Brownlee said.

Deputies were dispatched to a disturbance at Roosevelt’s Club around 2:30 Sunday morning, which quickly escalated.

“Before they could arrive in the scene they received additional calls that ‘shots had been fired,'” said Kelly McMillen with the Marshal County Sheriff’s Department.

While in route to the scene, deputies found a vehicle at the intersection of Highway 309 South and Highway 4. One of the occupants was Takila Gross.

“There was a female in it that the driver thought was having a seizure. Further investigation revealed she had a single gunshot wound to the head,” McMillen said.

Gross’s mother rushed to the scene, but it was too late.

“I just could not believe what I saw. I saw a body on the ground, already covered,” Brownlee said.

Investigators believe as many as three shots were fired during an altercation between several people at the club and they say 38-year-old Andre Norman fired toward the vehicle Takila Gross was riding in.

Norman initially fled the scene, but he was captured later Sunday morning. A pistol was also recovered.

He’s been charged with first-degree murder.

Andre Norman

Norman is from Marshall County and is being held on a $1 million bond. His next court appearance is scheduled on May 2.