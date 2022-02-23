MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at approximately 12:29 PM, Monroe Police were dispatched to the 300 block of Downey in reference to a potential gunshot victim. Once officers arrived on the scene, they made contact with 27-year-old Aaron Latron Lynch.

Authorities discovered that Lynch was not injured; however, officers discovered two bullet holes in the driver door of Lynch’s 2010 Ford Edge. According to officers, they observed a black and silver handgun on the driver’s floorboard.

Lynch did not want to cooperate with authorities which led to officers obtaining a search warrant for the residence and vehicle. Officers discovered that the handgun, a Smith and Wesson 9mm, was reported stolen by the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office in 2015.

Lynch was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with Possession of a Stolen Firearm.