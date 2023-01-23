ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – An unknown possible explosive device was found in St. Mary Parish Saturday morning, according to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office (SMPSO).

SMPSO said that around 11:10 a.m. on Jan. 21, deputies and the Amelia Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to a residence on Barrow Street in Amelia in regards to an unknown possible explosive device.

SMPSO also said that residents have been evacuated as a precaution and the area of Barrow Street has been closed to the public.

The Amelia Recreation Center is being offered to those families who have been evacuated if they need a place to go at this time, according to SMPSO.

SLPSO said that the Louisiana State Police Hazmat Division and Bomb Division have also responded to the scene.

SLPSO also said to avoid the area until it has been rendered safe.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available.