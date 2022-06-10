VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) — A Port Allen man faces fraud charges after the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office said he altered a pair of checks without the victim’s permission.

Ray Cooper, 41, of Port Allen, faces charges of monetary instrument abuse and theft by fraud. Cooper was in the custody of West Baton Rouge Parish for unrelated charges and was extradited to the Evangeline Parish Jail with a $20,000 bond. He also faces fraud charges in other parishes. He has been under investigation by the sheriff’s office since March 14.

Evangeline Parish Sheriff Charles R. Guillory said Cooper was hired by the victim to pour gravel on a driveway. The victim wrote Cooper two checks for $314. Cooper allegedly altered the checks to read $1,314 without the victim’s knowledge or permission.