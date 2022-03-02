BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) — The Breaux Bridge Police Department (BBPD) is looking for the suspect in an armed robbery that happened on Monday, Feb. 28.

The robbery happened at El Amigo Mexican Store on Grand Point Hwy in Breaux Bridge. BBPD was able to obtain surveillance video of the incident.

A male suspect, wearing a black knit hat, a black mask, and a grey LSU hoodie is shown in the footage. He fled in an unknown direction.



Photos from surveillance footage, provided by the Breaux Bridge Police Department.

If anyone has any information on the identity of the suspect, contact the police department at (337)332-2186 or through their Facebook page.