UPDATE 6/28/2022 — On Tuesday afternoon, the New Orleans Police Department released information regarding the homicide that took place Monday morning. According to the NOPD, 32-year-old BJ Brown is wanted for the murder of Cassandra Jones.

Reports show the NOPD Violent Offenders Warrant Squad and the U.S. Marshals searched for Brown throughout the day and evening of June 27 after a warrant was issued for his arrest. The search crossed state lines when WKRN, in Tennessee, put out a BOLO for Brown, for shooting a police officer.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of BJ Brown or information related to the fatal shooting that occurred in the 1400 block of Iberville Street is asked to contact the NOPD Homicide Unit at 504-658-5300 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

Iberville Street shooting victim, Cassandra Jones

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting in the downtown area on Monday morning. According to the NOPD, officers were called to the 1400 block of Iberville Street just before 9:30.

When officers arrived, they found a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim’s age was unavailable in the early reports of the shooting.

EMS transported the victim to an area hospital where she died a few hours later. The case was then ruled a homicide. The victim’s identity will be released following an autopsy by the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office.

The NOPD has not announced any suspects or motives in this incident. No additional information is available at this time.