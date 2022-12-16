NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — After four people, including two minors, were wounded in a shooting at a New Orleans Dollar Tree last week, police have released pictures of another vehicle believed to have been involved in the incident.

The New Orleans Police Department is searching for the pictured gray Audi sedan in connection to the quadruple shooting. Police say the vehicle was seen traveling with a black Kia Forte around 12:20 p.m. on Thursday, December 8 — just 10 minutes before the incident.

Around 12:30 p.m., the NOPD was called to the Dollar Tree in the 4200 block of Gentilly Boulevard, where the detectives say the driver of the Kia began shooting at two juveniles, chased them through the store, and continued to fire his weapon.

Police say the juveniles ran to the front of the store and were then struck by gunfire, along with two other people shopping in the store. The suspect, who was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt then got in his vehicle and drove away.

All four victims were taken to an area hospital. Details on their conditions were not disclosed.

The NOPD continues to search for the drivers of both vehicles. Anyone with any information regarding the vehicles or their drivers is urged to contact the NOPD’s Third District office at 504-658-6030.