EUNICE, La. (KLFY) — A home and car in Eunice were damaged in a drive-by shooting early Wendesday morning, and a passenger in the car may have been wounded, authorities said.

Eunice Police responded to a report of a shooting just after midnight Wednesday morning on South East Street. Upon arrival, police said several shots had been fired into the structure of a residence, as well as a vehicle parked outside of the residence. All shots were fired from outside of the residence.

Several rifle casings from two different caliber weapons were discovered, police said. No one in the residence was injured, but the vehicle that was shot had left the residence prior to officers arriving. It was later located unoccupied in an apartment complex parking lot on East Maple Avenue, where officers observed blood evidence inside of the vehicle.

The identities and number of occupants in the vehicle at the time of the shooting has not been determined. The vehicle was taken to the Eunice Police Department for further processing, authorities said.

The motive for the shooting is unknown. The investigation is ongoing. If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they are urged to contact Eunice Police or St. Landry CrimeStoppers.