CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) – A high speed pursuit in Jennings resulted in a crash and the discovery of over 10 pounds of crystal meth.

According to the Jennings Police Department, the pursuit started on Madison St., then ended on Hwy. 102 south of Jennings when the vehicle crashed.

Two male occupants of the vehicle were transported to a local area hospital for injuries. Arrest warrants will be issued for the two males. Approximately $9,000 was also recovered from the accident and seized.

Jennings Police says it’s the largest seizure of meth ever by the department. The street value is estimated to be over $250,000.