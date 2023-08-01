VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) – A Ville Platte police officer and one other person were killed and two others were critically wounded in a shooting in Ville Platte Monday night, according to Louisiana State Police.

State Police said the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office requested Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations to investigate an officer-involved shooting at 8:30 p.m. Monday on the 100 block of West Beauregard Street in the city of Ville Platte. At least two subjects were shot and transported to local hospitals with critical injuries; one of those subjects later died. One officer was shot and pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The Mayor of Ville Platte, Ryan Leday WIlliams, identified the officer killed as Deputy Marshall Barry Giglio.

“On behalf of the City of Ville Platte, we extend our thoughts and prayers to everyone that was effected from this tragedy on last night, and our deepest condolences to the loved ones and colleagues of Deputy Marshall Barry Giglio, who was killed in the line of duty on last night,” Williams said. “This tragedy is yet another reminder of the sacrifices men and women in law enforcement make each and every day when they put on their uniform and badge, not knowing if they’ll come home to their families at the end of each day. Deputy Marshall Giglio’s ultimate sacrifice in service of his community will never be forgotten.”

Terry Darbonne, Eunice City Marshal Ward 6, commented in a Facebook post.

“After getting home from Ville Platte, I lay my head down on my pillow wide awake, knowing a fellow brother of mine is not going home tonight to his family,” the post read. “Please pray for the fallen Deputy Marshal from Ville Platte, his family and his coworkers and all law enforcement officers who put there life on the line everyday.”

Anyone with information and/or pictures and video is urged to share that information with LSP Detectives by calling 337-332-8080.

This is an active investigation and information will be updated as it becomes available.