All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

OAK GROVE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 8, 2023, officers of the Oak Grove Police Department confirmed that they’ve been investigating a series of complaints from local businesses over what is believed to be a scam. According to authorities, Johnny Winston Jr. of Mer Rouge, La., through the disguise of Metro Digital Advertising, obtained approximately $6,000 from local businesses for advertisements that were never provided.

Winston is wanted for Theft by Fraud. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Winston or if you or your business are victims of the alleged scam, contact authorities at 318-428-3275.