(KTAL/KMSS) – Law enforcement in Colorado secured arrest warrants for two parents that police say are on the run with their four young children. Police believe they are headed to Louisiana.

According to the Arapahoe Sheriff’s Department, the children’s father Howard Myles 47, and Clarissa Gardette, the mother are wanted for violation of a child custody order.

Police say the four children ages four through nine live in a foster care home. Myles reportedly picked the children up at 3:45 p.m. on June 30 for a weekend visit. He was to bring them back to the home on July 2 but failed to show up.

Gardette was only allowed supervised visits with the children according to law enforcement.

Investigators believe the children are in “immediate danger”, they allege the parents have a history of neglect, child abuse, drugs, domestic violence, and weapons charges, and were placed in dangerous situations in the past.

Law enforcement officials believe that Myles may be headed out of state with the children and ask the public to report sightings of Myles, Gardette, or the four children to their local law enforcement agency.

Myles has connections to Baton Rouge, New Orleans, and Dallas.

Anyone with information about the location of these individuals should call 303-795-4711 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 720-913-7867. Tips may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.