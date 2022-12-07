IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) — One person is dead and two others are wanted fugitives after a homeowner shot and killed a man in an attempted home invasion Tuesday night, authorities said.

The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday deputies responded to a call at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 9000 block of Old Jeanerette Road. Upon arrival deputies found a deceased male inside the home.

Police said the deceased male had entered the home with two other men and fired his gun at the homeowner, and the homeowner shot the intruder. The two remaining suspects fled the home and are still at large.

The name of the deceased is being withheld at this time pending investigation and notification of family, authorities said.

This is an ongoing investigation.