COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A one-block stretch of 12th Street in downtown Columbus is closed as police investigate a suspicious package in front of the Federal Courthouse.

A medium-sized package was visible on the steps just before 9 a.m. Police had been on the scene since shortly after 7 a.m.

This message was sent out by the Middle District of Georgia courts:

Middle District of Georgia Important Message: A suspicious package was found in front of the Columbus courthouse this morning. At the time I received this information, the bomb squad was already en route. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.”

In addition to the Federal Courthouse being closed, the post office, which is in that building, is not open. Businesses across 12th Street are also closed as police have the street blocked at First and Second avenues.