NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – Police investigating a shooting at the Raceway near Center St. involving a 5-year-old.

According to New Iberia Police, officers received a call around 10:44 a.m. with reports of a 4-year-old being shot. Investigators discovered the child was actually 5 and is now listed in stable condition. Sgt. Daesha Hughes with New Iberia Police says that the child was in a vehicle with other siblings when a single shot was fired. No one else in the car was injured.

The child was transported to local hospital with moderate injuries to their leg.

This incident is still under investigation.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.