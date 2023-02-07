STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 6, 2023, the Sterlington Police Department was informed that a threat was made through a computer gaming system by an unknown individual who planned to cause harm at Sterlington Middle School on February 7, 2023. Officers advised that the threat was most likely made by a child who was playing; however, the department is taking the threat seriously.

NBC 10 has learned that there will be extra security at Sterlington Middle School throughout February 7, 2023, and officers have initiated an investigation into who made the threat.