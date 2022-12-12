FRANKLINTON, La. (WGNO) — A Washington Parish man is dead and another was injured after Louisiana State Troopers say they were involved in a crash on LA Highway 25 Sunday night.

According to LSP, the crash happened near the intersection of LA 25 and CC Road, south of Franklinton just before 9 p.m.

It was there that detectives say 68-year-old James Tate of Franklinton was traveling south on the highway in a Ford F-150. At the same time, Joel Smith Jr., a 56-year-old Madisonville man, was traveling north in a Ford F-250 on LA 25.

We’re told as the two trucks approached each other, Smith’s Ford F-250 cross the center line and collided with Tate’s Ford F-150.

Although wearing a seatbelt, Tate sustained fatal injuries in the crash. He was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

Smith was moderately injured in the crash and was also treated at a local hospital. Detectives say Smith may have been intoxicated during the crash. Routine toxicology samples were collected from both drivers with results pending.

LSP continues to investigate the crash.