BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An 18-year-old woman was killed in a shooting early Wednesday morning, according to investigators with the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Detectives say the deadly incident occurred shortly before 3 a.m. at Sharp Road and Florida Boulevard.

They identified the victim as Madison Brown and said she’d been shot to death while in a vehicle.

Authorities say Brown was in the passenger seat of the automobile, which contained two other people, and headed west on Florida Boulevard when a suspect in a white SUV fired shots at their vehicle.

The two other people who were with Brown were not injured in the gunfire, investigators say.

Detectives ask that anyone with information related to the shooting contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.