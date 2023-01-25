All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Around 10:25 PM on January 22, 2023, officers of the Monroe Police Department observed a blue Honda Civic traveling west on Renwick Street. Officers initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle due to the car’s headlight not operating correctly.

According to authorities, they detected a strong odor of PCP coming from the vehicle and identified the passenger as 35-year-old Tiffany N. Wesley. Police went on to search the car and located Phencyclidine and crack cocaine in Wesley’s purse.

Wesley was placed under arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. As Wesley was searched at the correctional facility, deputies believed that she possessed narcotics in her rectum area.

Wesley was then transported to a local hospital and searched by medical staff, confirming that Wesley possessed crack cocaine in her rectum. She was charged with two counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance and Contraband in a Penal Institution.

Her bond was set at $30,000.