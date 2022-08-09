PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Several local agencies and the FBI took part in what appears to be a large-scale prostitution bust in The Panhandle.

Panama City Police said in a news release they participated in the operation on August 4 and August 5. They added that Panama City Beach Police, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, and the FBI were part of the enforcement action.

Police referred any questions about the operation to the FBI. But an FBI spokeswoman said the agency could not yet comment on the investigation.

Panama City Police also released the names and charges of the individuals they arrested during the sting.

Stephanie Emanuel, 47. Possession of cocaine, Possession of Buprehorphine,

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Procure for prostitution.



Kassie Nethken, 38. Procure for prostitution.



Joshua Gray Nethken, 31. Procuring for prostitution.



Colin Bradley Procuring for prostitution, Retail theft warrant, driving with license

suspended or revoked warrant.



Alexis Burgamy, 24. Procure for prostitution.



Christopher Settje, 48. Procure for prostitution.



Derrick Knight, 33. Traveling to meet a minor for sexual activities, Use of a

computer to solicit a minor, Unlawful use of a two-way communication device,

Possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, Possession of drug paraphernalia.



Kendra Smith, 35. Procure for prostitution.



Jeremy Ouzts, 40. Deriving support from proceeds of prostitution, Resisting officer

without violence, driving with license suspended or revoked felony Warrant.



Sara Carter, 36. Procure for prostitution.



Ashlee Stephens, 24. Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Marijuana Less than 20

grams, Possession of Paraphernalia, Procure for Prostitution, Warrant for Fail to Pay

Fines for Drug Paraphernalia.



Morocco Lewis, 46. Deriving from Proceeds of Prostitution, Resisting Officer

Without Violence.



Jessica Low, 41. Procure for Prostitution, Possession of Marijuana Less than 20

grams, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Resisting Officer without Violence.



David Burnett, 49. Procure for Prostitution.



Violet Jones, 41. Procure for Prostitution.



Johnny Valdivia, 35. Procuring for Prostitution, Possession of Methamphetamine,

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.



William Johnson, Procuring for Prostitution.