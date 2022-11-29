DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 28, 2022, West Monroe Police were dispatched to a residence on Hamilton Street in West Monroe, La. in reference to a woman unconscious in the driveway. Upon arrival, police located 29-year-old Sarah Ashley Terral unconscious in the driver’s seat of the vehicle.

According to police, the vehicle was in park but still running. Once Terral became conscious, she began to attempt to make calls on her cell phone. According to Terral, she drove from a store on Thomas Road to the residence prior to becoming unconscious.

She then exited the vehicle and officers noticed that a cellophane wrapper was in the driver’s seat. The wrapper contained Xanax and cocaine.

Police went on to search the vehicle after allegedly receiving verbal consent from Terral and located a broken glass smoking pipe containing methamphetamine. Terral then admitted that she purchased and took the narcotics prior to arriving at the residence.

She was placed under arrest and charged with three counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated.