Police delivery driver robbed, carjacked at gunpoint in Ville Platte; suspects arrested in Texas

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) Ville Platte Police say two male suspects have been arrested in Texas after they allegedly robbed and carjacked a pizza delivery driver at gunpoint over the weekend.

According to Police Chief Neal Lartigue it happened late Saturday night.

The pizza delivery driver, an employee at Domino’s, had just arrived at his delivery address when the robbery and carjacking happened, Lartigue said.

“He never got the chance to make the delivery.”

Family members tell KLFY that the victim say was taken during the carjacking and then thrown out of the vehicle and left alone on a dirt road.

Chief Lartigue however would not confirm or deny that accusation.

” I can only say for sure right now that the victim is ok.”

Both suspects, who remain unidentified, were arrested in Texas Sunday, just past the Louisiana/Texas State line in the stolen vehicle, Lartigue said.

He said both will be extradited back to Ville Platte for processing on multiple charges and then booked into the Evangeline Parish Jail.

Stay with KLFY throughout the day Monday as we get more details on this story.