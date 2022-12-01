COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — Days after the gruesome discovery of two badly-burned bodies on the North Shore, officials with the Covington Police Department and the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office have identified the second body as Ruth Prats, the assistant of priest Otis Young.

Earlier this week, the bodies were recovered from behind a business in downtown Covington. Police reported the corpses had been ‘burned beyond recognition.’

As rumors speculated as to who the bodies belonged to, it was also reported that Fr. Young, a retired, longtime priest at the local St. Peter Parish Catholic Church, and his assistant, Prats, were missing.

Later on Monday, detectives arrested 49-year-old Antonio Donde Tyson in connection to the double homicide investigation. We’re told by the Louisiana Department of Corrections that Tyson received a 40-year sentence in 1993 for forcible rape, a 40-year sentence for armed robbery, and a 30-year sentence for aggravated burglary, all to run concurrently.

Because of Act 138 of 1991, Tyson was eligible for release on February 1, 2012, on good-time parole supervision. However, prison misconduct would keep Tyson behind bars for 10 more years, leading to his release only three months prior to the discovery of the bodies. He was charged with the following:

First-degree murder (2 counts)

Second-degree kidnapping (2 counts)

Obstruction of justice (2 counts)

Resisting an officer

Illegal possession of stolen things

Earlier this week, it was reported that one of the bodies was discovered to be Young, who died of blunt force trauma. His assistant, Ruth Prats, was still considered to be missing on Thursday morning.

Officials are expected to announce more details regarding the case, including the identity of the second victim. Watch the press conference live at 1 p.m. live from Lacombe.