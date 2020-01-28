Police: Calhoun man asks to borrow gun to commit robbery

WEST MONROE, La. — A Calhoun man is facing a drug charge after he allegedly asked to borrow a gun to commit a robbery, police say.

According to arrest reports, an officer with the West Monroe Police Department was flagged down by two men in the parking lot of Academy Sports.

The men told the officer that Landon Duke, 19, approached them while in the parking lot of Planet Fitness. The men say that Duke saw their handguns on the front seat of their truck and asked if he could use their guns to rob someone. Duke allegedly needed the money so he could leave town.

When the men told Duke no, Duke followed them into the gym and even worked out with them while continuing to talk about robbing someone, the report states.

The men told the officer that Duke left wearing a red shirt and driving a red Mustang.

Duke was found shortly after in the parking lot of the Raceway gas station on Thomas Road wearing a red shirt and standing near the trunk of a 2005 red Ford Mustang. When officers searched Duke, they found a folded $100 bill in his pocket that had a hard substance inside.

During questioning, Duke admitted that the hard substance inside the bill was meth.

Duke was arrested and taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center where he was charged with Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Schedule II. Duke’s bond has been set at $3,000.