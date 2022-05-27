ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – On May 26, 2022, at about 8:30 AM, the Pineville Police responded to the 2700 block of Military Highway regarding an individual trying to gain entry into a motorist’s vehicle. The victim was stopped for a traffic light when the suspect approached her vehicle and began trying to get into the passenger side of the vehicle by violently pulling the door handle and using vulgar language demanding entry. The victim was able to engage her door lock sand drive away from the subject.

The victim phoned 911 and was able to give a description of the suspect. Within moments, officers responded to the area and located the suspect in the 2400 block of Military Highway. The suspect has been identified as:

Tanner Lovelace, 34

227 Mary Hill Road 317, Pineville, La.

Lovelave was arrested and booked into the Rapides Parish Jail, charged with 1 ct. of Attempted Carjacking.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information about this case, please contact the Pineville Police Department at (318) 442-6603 or Investigations at (318) 449-5652.