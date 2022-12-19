DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 19, 2022, at 3:22 AM, West Monroe Police were dispatched to Basic Drive regarding a theft complaint involving fake money, reports say. According to the West Monroe Police dispatch, a female, later identified as Leigh Anne Coleman, allegedly paid for food with a fake dollar bill and left with a male, later identified as Christopher Ashley, in a vehicle.

According to reports, the officer located the suspect’s vehicle parked in the parking lot of Circle K. Ashley exited the driver’s side of the vehicle, and the officer advised him of his Miranda rights. Ashley was taken into custody and allegedly said he did not know the money was fake and it belonged to Coleman.

The officer then located Coleman and took her into custody, reports say. The officer also advised during a search, he discovered another fake $100 bill, a small Ziplock bag of suspected methamphetamine in her front left pants pocket, and three large, suspected methamphetamine crystals inside her left shoe. Reports say, Coleman advised that the bag and crystals were both methamphetamines, she also advised there were more drugs in the vehicle and told the officer to check the driver’s side door panel.

According to reports, Coleman allegedly said Ashley gave her two fake $100 bills and told her to pay for food with one and get change for the other. The officer also advised that he located a clear plastic bag of suspected methamphetamine, a syringe, and a glass pipe with residue, in the driver’s side door panel.

Leigh Anne Coleman was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center for Monetary Instrument Abuse and Possession of Controlled Dangerous Substance Schedule Two. Christopher Ashley was booked for Monetary Instrument Abuse, Possession of Controlled Dangerous Substance, Schedule Two and Prohibited Acts, Drug Paraphernalia.









