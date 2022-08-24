Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

UPDATE (08/24/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On August 24, 2022, Jaylen Marquez Washington was arrested for his alleged involvement in the July 16, 2022, Adams Street shooting that resulted in five individuals suffering from gunshot wounds. Jaylen was charged with five counts of Attempted Second-Degree Murder, Illegal Use of Weapons, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Authorities are still searching for Jeremy Washington. If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Jeremy Washington, please contact the Monroe Police Department at (318)-329-2600 or Crimestoppers of North Delta at (318)-388-CASH (2274).

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On July 16, 2022, around 10:30 PM, Monroe Police responded to a reported shooting that occurred in the 2200 block of Adams Street. Before shots were fired, a crowd had gathered in the area for a memorial.

During the memorial, an argument ensued between a few of the parties in attendance. The two suspects then proceeded to pull out handguns and fire multiple rounds. Five people were left harmed by the shooting.

Photos courtesy of Monroe Police Department



According to reports, out of the five injured, three sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Two were in serious but stable condition.

When detectives arrived at the scene, it was established that the two suspects were 19-year-old Jaylen Washington and his 17-year-old brother Jeremy Washington.

The Washington brothers are wanted on five counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder and other weapons charges. They are considered to be armed and dangerous.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of the Washington brothers, please contact the Monroe Police Department at (318)-329-2600 or Crimestoppers of North Delta at (318)-388-CASH (2274).