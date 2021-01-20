Police: 66-year-old suspect accused of shooting woman multiple times inside his home; Additional overnight shooting investigated

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)- Overnight gunfire led to the arrest of a 66-year-old man and left a woman in critical condition in Opelousas.

On Jan. 18, 2021, officers responded to shots fired near W. Grolee and Saphire streets. Upon arrival, officers found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the left. Police said the victim had crashed their vehicle while being fired upon.

The victim was treated at a hospital and released. No motive or suspect information is available at this time, authorities said.

Patsy Street shooting

At about 9:40 p.m. that same night, officers were called to a home in the 700 block of Patsy Street regarding a shooting.

Upon arrival officers found a 29-year-old woman suffering from several gunshot wounds and a homeowner, later identified as Lester Prince inside the residence.

According to police, Prince claimed he woke up to hear someone in his residence so he retrieved his gun and “fired several rounds at the suspected intruder.”

The victim told officers that she was picked up while walking on the north end of Opelousas and went with to his home “where the two engaged in consensual sexual contact and used various types of illegal narcotics.”

The victim said she was in the bathroom when Prince allegedly began shooting at her. The victim was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition from very serious injuries, authorities said.

“Mr. Prince later stated he could not be sure if he had or hadn’t picked up the female victim,” the OPD said in a statement.

Prince was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail a charge of attempted second degree murder.

The Opelousas Police Department urges anyone with any information related to these shootings to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 mobile App.) Tipsters can remain anonymous.