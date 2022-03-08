PINEVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – On March 7, 2022 at 12:41 PM the Pineville Police Department received a report of a burglary in progress on Wayne Street. Upon the arrival of officers, two white males fled the scene, one on foot and another in a gray Chevrolet pick up. The officers started a pursuit of the both subjects.

The officers pursued the Chevrolet truck down Bragg Street on Louisiana 107 to Louisiana 454 in Ruby where the pursuit terminated.

The suspect vehicle fled down Louisiana 454 to the closed bridge in Avoyelles Parish. At the bridge the vehicle struck a Pineville Police Department Officer. Officers fired upon the vehicle when it struck the officer. The driver was not struck, the vehicle was disabled by the gunfire. The driver abandoned the vehicle. After a brief foot pursuit, the officers apprehended the subject. They identify the driver of the vehicle as 27 year-old Kyle Rabalais of Alexandria.

He was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center for: Aggravated Flight from an Officer, Aggravated Burglary, and Criminal Conspiracy.



The Pineville Police Department is still searching for the second subject that fled the scene on foot. The investigation is being conducted in cooperation with the Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office and the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office.