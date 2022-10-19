PINEVILLE, La (WNTZ) – Yesterday, the Pineville Police Department responded to a “shots fired” call in the area of Byron Street. Upon arrival of our patrol officers and assisted by investigators from the criminal investigation division, they identified suspects at 314 Byron Street.

After further investigation, PPD obtained a search warrant for the residence at 314 Byron Street. During the search of the residence and property, investigators were able to confiscate evidence to substantiate that a firearm was discharged several times. The investigation revealed that the incident began with a dispute between Delmarco Franklin and an unknown person. The firearm was discharged into the ground and not directed at the unknown person.

The Pineville Police Department arrested Delmarco Daniels of 2508 Loblolly Lane in Alexandria. He was charged with Possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, illegal possession of a stolen firearm, and illegal use of a weapon.

Due to the rapid and persistent response by our officers, the offender was contacted, arrested, and booked before the end of the day.