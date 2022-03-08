RAPIDES PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – On February 9th, 2022, Patrol Deputies responded to report criminal sexual conduct involving a juvenile. Deputies took the initial report and Detectives from the RPSO Special Victims Unit responded to conduct their investigation.

From their investigation, SVU Detectives identified the suspect as Eric Butts, 73 of Pineville. SVU Detectives, along with the assistance of the Children’s Advocacy Center, conducted their investigation and from evidence gathered, were able to establish probable cause and a warrant was obtained for Butt’s arrest. On March 4th, 2022, Butt’s was taken into custody without incident by SVU Detectives and was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center where he remains at the time of this release, being held on a $300,000.00 bond.

73 yr-old Alexandria sex offender charged with Sexual Battery-Victim Under 13

SVU Detectives say their investigation is still ongoing and further charges are expected. If anyone has any information related to this case, they are asked to contact Detective Cali Philpot with the RPSO Special Victim’s Unit at (318)473-6727.

Eric Butts, 73 of Pineville is charged with 4 counts Molestation of a Juvenile, and 2 counts Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile.