Pineville man arrested in Alexandria, 119 counts Child Sex Trafficking and 4 counts rape

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – On October 20th, 2021, deputies responded to a complaint of criminal sexual conduct involving a juvenile. Deputies took the initial report and the suspect was identified as Roger Alfred Hogue, 54, of Pineville. During the course of taking the report and unknown to deputies, Officers with the Alexandria Police Department responded to a residence in the city for a subject wanting to harm himself, who was later identified as Hogue. After a brief stand-off with officers, Hogue was taken into custody without incident by the Alexandria Police Department and transported to a local medical facility for evaluation. At the time of the standoff, APD officers were also unaware Hogue was the suspect in a criminal sexual conduct investigation.

Sheriff’s detectives responded to conduct their investigation and through their investigation, they were able to obtain sufficient information that supported the original allegations. RPSO Special Victims Units investigators conducted their investigation and with the assistance of the Rapides Children’s Advocacy Center, were able to establish probable cause to obtain arrest warrants for Hogue on numerous sex related charges.

Louisiana man accused of ‘inappropriate sexual acts’ with two girls ages five and under

On November 3rd, 2021, after being discharged from a local medical facility, Hogue was taken into custody by SVU investigators and arrested on the outstanding warrants. Hogue was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center where he remains in lieu of a $635,000 bond.

SVU Investigators say their investigation is still ongoing and further charges are expected. If anyone has any information related to this case, they are asked to contact Detective Cali Philpot, RPSO Special Victim’s Unit, at (318) 473-6727.

Charges include 119 counts Child Sex Trafficking, 116 counts Aggravated Crimes Against Nature, and 4 counts 3rd Degree Rape.

