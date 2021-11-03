Pineville man arrested for deadly Hit & Run crash in Grant Parish

GRANT PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – On November 3, 2021 an arrest warrant for Felony Hit and Run was obtained through the 35th Judicial District Court for 62-year-old Keith A. Roland of Pineville. The arrest warrant was based on his involvement in the crash which claimed the life of 35-year-old April L. Dubios of Montgomery.

Wednesday morning, Troopers from the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations Alexandria Field Office, with the assistance from the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office, arrested Roland and booked him into the Grant Parish Detention Center.

Original Story: Pedestrian killed in Hit and Run Crash in Grant Parish