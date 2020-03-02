Pineville Man Arrested after allegedly shooting victim in face

March 2, 2020

Pineville, La (WNTZ) On March 1, 2020 at 5:27 PM, the Pineville Police Department received a report of a shooting in the 1800 block of Melrose Street.

Upon the arrival of officers they located one victim. The victim was shot in the face and was transported to Rapides Regional Medical Center for treatment. He is listed in stable condition.

During the investigation into the events it was determined that a verbal argument began at 1805 Melrose Street and escalated.

The argument between was between the victim and Ernest Fair, 57 years old of 300 Mason Street. Mr. Fair brandished a firearm and shot the victim once in the face.

Mr. Fair was arrested for Attempted Second Degree Murder and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center.