TURKEY CREEK. La. (KLFY) — The Pine Prairie police chief has been charged with driving while intoxicated.

KLFY News 10 has confirmed that Chief L.C. Deshotel was arrested Wednesday night in Turkey Creek. Turkey Creek Police Chief Steven Ardoin confirmed his department pulled over Deshotel and believed he was driving while intoxicated.

Deshotel was issued a summons, Ardoin said, and the arrest information was sent to District Attorney Trent Brignac for review.

Calls to the DA’s office about charges against Chief Deshotel have not been returned.

This is a developing story and we will update it as we receive more information.