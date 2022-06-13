PINE, La. (WGNO)— On June 10, the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a man in possession of illegal drugs.

According to the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Officer Facebook page, 22-year-old Kelvin Jewel Thomas was arrested on June 7 in Pine by a Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office patrol deputy.

According to reports, a deputy on patrol noticed Thomas kneeling beside his vehicle in the parking lot of a Pine business.

Reports show that as the deputy approached, Thomas appeared to be very nervous and kept placing his hands inside his pockets.

Police said the deputy was advised by dispatch that Thomas had an outstanding warrant for contempt of court. As the deputy questioned him, Thomas told the deputy that he had a narcotics pipe inside his vehicle.

Reports show that the deputy discovered marijuana, Suboxone, and methamphetamine.

Thomas was arrested and transported to the Washington Parish Jail.

Thomas was booked into the jail on charges of three counts of possession of illegal drugs, no driver’s license, and contempt of court.

He was released from jail the same day after posting bond according to WPSO.

