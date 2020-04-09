Pierre Part man under arrest for allegedly raping minor in 2018

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRProud) – 20-year-old Logan Christopher Dubois, of Pierre Part is facing a third degree rape charge after an alleged incident at a party in 2018.

According to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office, “on May 13, 2019, the parent of a female juvenile filed a complaint alleging that on or about June 18, 2018, the juvenile was at a party at a location in Assumption Parish and had been raped by Logan Christopher Dubois.”

A number of witnesses were subsequently interviewed and authorities determined that an arrest warrant was appropriate in this case.

APSO confirms that Dubois was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on Friday, April 2.

Dubois is facing one count of Third Degree Rape.

The 20-year-old Pierre Part man did bond out of jail.