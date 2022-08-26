







Wooten ditched the box after passing a mounted security camera, the sheriff’s office said.

“She stayed inside the business for approximately 4 hours while attempting to gain access to the business safe. In the end, she was unsuccessful in that. But, she did manage to grab a few items including an iphone charger cable, an audio cable and two Invisalign brace systems,” Sheriff Jason Ard said.

Wooten was identified and arrested on charges including simple burglary and tampering with surveillance.

She was released from jail Wednesday on a $30K bond.

All the items were recovered.